Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to take control of football at Man United by November 26th



Rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to start his new role as part-owner of Manchester United seem to have been confirmed today by reliable sources.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon claimed yesterday that Sir Jim would be taking up the reins on Monday of next week, but this has been subsequently deemed unlikely due to Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral taking place on that day.

However, both The Guardian and The BBC are now reporting that the much-awaited arrival of the billionaire is indeed set to happen in the next few days.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful of completing a deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United over the next fortnight,” The Guardian reports.

“The British billionaire is set to spend about £1.25bn to acquire £25% of the club and gain control of football operations.

“It is likely the agreement will be finalised before United play Everton at Goodison Park on 26 November. Although informed sources said next week appeared too soon for a deal, the following week is regarded as realistic.”

The BBC is a little more optimistic, saying the deal is “expected to be agreed during this month’s international break, possibly as early as next week.”

The Guardian says that “those at the heart of talks”, described as “lengthy”, “are optimistic they are nearing completion”.

Neither outlet can reveal the exact structure of the deal nor whether there will be a clear and compulsory process by which Sir Jim assumes overall control of the club from the Glazers.

However, it is believed that the Manchester man will bring in his own team, including Sir Dave Brailsford and possibly experienced sporting director Paul Mitchell, leaving the futures of both CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough in some doubt.