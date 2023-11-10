Upcoming Premier League rule change could hit Manchester United at worst possible time



Manchester United are set to join the multi-club model in the Premier League when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for 25% of the club is ratified.

Sir Jim’s INEOS Sports owns OGC Nice in France and FC Lausanne in Switzerland, to name a few.

Therefore, fans were dreaming of potential scenarios where the deals with those clubs might become easier.

However, an oncoming rule change in the Premier League could hit United at the worst possible time.

The Mirror reports that Premier League clubs will soon vote on banning players on loan from “associated clubs”.

That means if the owner of Manchester United want to sign a player from another club he owns, it must be a permanent transfer.

There was a huge uproar created recently when rumours of Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned Newcastle United were linked with a loan move for Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal player Ruben Neves in January.

The lines of state ownership are blurred in this case, as Saudi’s Public Investment Fund is also a big player in the running of football clubs in their country.

Therefore, people in the Premier League saw Newcastle signing players from Saudi as a potential loophole that could be exploited by other clubs with associates as well.

If United joins the list, 14 clubs in the league could come under the cosh from this rule change, with only Brentford, Burnley, Fulham, Luton, Liverpool, and Tottenham being the clubs whose owners don’t own other clubs as well.

Manchester City, in particular, have benefited from their multi-club model in the past to a great extent. Aaron Mooy’s case stands out as he was developed at their Australian affiliate, and came to City, only to be sold to another Premier League team, thus making City richer.

While this rule might come at a bad time for United, the reality remains that it is long overdue to crack down on the unfair advantages of multi-sport models.

