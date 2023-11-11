Academy Match Report: Blackburn Rovers u18s 0-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were back in league action on Saturday morning as they looked to continue their perfect season away to Blackburn Rovers.

It was the home side who threatened early with a tester for Tom Myles but United responded by taking the lead within the opening two minutes.

Harry Amass slipped Victor Musa inside the left of the box and the winger’s foot was clipped to bring him down and earn a penalty. Musa stepped up to take it himself and sent the keeper the wrong way, putting it in the bottom corner.

Blackburn looked for an instant reaction with a curled effort that flashed mere inches wide of the right post.

After the lightning opening five minutes to the proceedings, the match slowed down for the remainder of the half with the only other big chance coming on the half hour mark.

A Blackburn forward rounded Myles but struck the post with an open goal to aim at, leaving it 0-1 at the break.

Into the second half, Musa almost grabbed a second all by himself when he won possession high up the pitch before twisting the defender inside and out and smashing an effort towards goal to force a good save from the keeper.

Musa would get his second though in the 73rd minute. Jayce Fitzgerald’s through pass set Musa free to run past the keeper and slot past the recovering defenders.

Victor Musa adds his second to double United’s lead. Jayce Fitzgerald assist. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/wWA1PPzkyx — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) November 11, 2023

The clinical Musa finished off the match with a hat trick, finishing the rebound from Fitzgerald’s saved shot to seal the three points for United.

The win sees United continue their perfect season with eight wins in eight and remain atop of the Premier League North table.

United: Myles, Devaney, Jackson, Munro, Amass, Fitzgerald, Fletcher, Sharpe (Missin 60), Curley (Ogunneye 60), Musa, Biancheri (Baumann 72)

Unused subs: Murdock, Nolan