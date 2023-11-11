Confirmed Man United XI vs Luton Town: Victor Lindelof starts, Aaron Wan-Bissaka absent



Alejandro Garnacho and Victor Lindelof will start for Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash with Luton Town at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is missing from the side and Raphael Varane is once again on the bench for the Red Devils.

Sergio Reguilon comes in for Wan-Bissaka, with Diogo Dalot switching to right back and Reguilon on his favoured left side.

Wan-Bissaka is not on the bench, which suggests he is either sick or injured in what is becoming an extraordinary run of defensive injuries for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Jonny Evans is also ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a thigh injury on Wednesday and they join Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia on the absentee’s list.

Elsewhere, the team is unchanged.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Harry Maguire will play alongside Lindelof at right centre back.

In central midfield, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will sit behind Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford will play on the right wing with Garnacho on the left and Rasmus Hojlund is once again the lone striker.

The prodigious talent Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench. There is no place in the squad for Donny van de Beek or the exiled Jadon Sancho.

Casemiro is out until Christmas with another injury.

Mainoo and Varane are joined on the bench by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Hannibal, Facu Pellistri, Antony and Anthony Martial.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.