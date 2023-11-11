Erik Ten Hag happy with “very good position” in spite of setbacks



Erik Ten Hag cast a frustrated figure for most of the match and this was seen in his booking in the final embers of the game. The caution was the third of the season and means he will face a one-match touchline ban versus Everton.

However, the United manager appeared much more relieved in the post-match interview.

The Dutchman explained to Match of the Day that it was a good day for the Red Devils. The manager claimed that “even after all the setbacks, we are still in a position near the top four. We have won four from five in the Premier League. If you oversee all the trouble we had, we are in a very good position.”

The former Ajax coach also explained that the team “needed the win” but “could make life more easy” by scoring earlier on in games.

The manager claimed that by not taking the numerous chances in the first half, they were keeping Luton “alive” and they could grab “an equaliser from balls dropping in the wrong place”.

Ten Hag also went on to explain that “it would be better for composure, for the calmness, for the manager, the coaches and the team” if the team could score earlier in games.

Ten Hag has a point as the Red Devils have struggled desperately this season to score goals in the first half of games, especially at Old Trafford.

Recent wins against Brentford, Fulham and now Luton have all come as a result of second-half goals after the team drew a blank in the first half.

The manager was however happy with the amount of chances the team created. This can be seen in the attacking trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all missing guilt-edge chances to put the Old Trafford side in front.

Ten Hag was also complimentary of his side’s resilience and the fact that they “kept going, kept organised and didn’t give anything away”.

This solidity was seen with the Dutch coach celebrating another clean sheet which now moves Andre Onana onto a total of four in the league. At the time of writing, only Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope have more with five each.

Finally, the Dutchman took the opportunity to defend his striker, Rasmus Hojlund, by highlighting the fact the Dane has scored five goals in the Champions League and that he remains confident that the Premier League goals will come for the young attacker.

The manager refused to comment on the youngster’s injury stating that the club carried out an assessment already but must wait 24 hours for a conclusion. All United fans will be praying it comes back positive.

