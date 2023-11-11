FC Barcelona stand to make financial gain from any future Jean-Clair Todibo deal

FC Barcelona are hoping that either Manchester United or Arsenal firm up their alleged interest in Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, this winter or next summer.

This information is according to Sport, who claim that the Catalan giants stand to benefit from any future deal involving the French starlet.

The defender used to play for Barcelona and when they sold him to Nice in 2021, they introduced a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.

Sport claims that both English clubs have “asked about his departure” in the January transfer window. The Peoples Person has recently reported on the Red Devils potential interest in bringing in the young central defender in the winter or summer window.

The young French defender was also heavily linked to the club when it looked like Harry Maguire would be on his way to West Ham.

The Catalan outlet affirms that Todibo has become of the “most outstanding centre-backs” in Ligue 1, and has undergone an incredible evolution since his challenging career at the Camp Nou. The youngster arrived in Spain as a teenager in 2019 but only played five times for the Spanish team.

However, since the Frenchman’s return to his homeland, his career has taken off. He is now seen as one of the “most sought-after” centre-backs in European football thanks to his performances during the last two seasons.

Stylistically, Todibo certainly fits the bill for United. As recently as October, the defender put on a “passing masterclass” against FC Metz, completing 165 passes out of an attempted 181.

The centre-back can also do the dirty work as he had three clearances and four interceptions to his name during the hard-fought victory for his team.

Sadly for Barcelona and United, according to Sport, Nice have no interest in sanctioning a move in January and would only be interested in selling once the summer window opens. This makes sense when you consider that the high-flying French club currently sit at the summit of Ligue 1, two points above their closest rivals, PSG. They certainly won’t want to lose their defensive lynchpin while they can still dream of a title.

Additionally, the French club have only conceded four goals in 12 games this campaign, so clearly Todibo is doing something right.

The Catalan giants are apparently “attentive” to the situation and would definitely appreciate any further income to bolster their squad due to their own ongoing financial difficulties. Additionally, the Red Devils are also desperate for talent in their defensive department, so maybe both European giants will benefit from any future deal.