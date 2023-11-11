Glazers set to snub Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral



Manchester United fans do not need much of an excuse to rage against controlling shareholders, the Glazers.

The American tycoons have often been accused of showing little interest in football and the history of the club.

It should therefore come as no surprise to the Old Trafford faithful to learn that the Glazers will not be attending the funeral of Sir Bobby Charlton on Monday.

United’s greatest ever player passed away on October 21st aged 86.

According to The Daily Star, the “Glazer family intends to snub the send-off altogether.”

The outlet refers to this as “the ultimate snub”.

“Despite the great and good of the game being expected to attend the funeral, the Glazers will not be there,” the outlet continues.

“The Glazers held talks with senior club officials – and decided the risk of getting abuse from supporters, to detract from the huge occasion, was too great.

“It’s understood the Glazers didn’t want to make unwanted headlines – and want all the focus to be on Charlton.”

Despite the billionaire family believing themselves to be in “no win” situation, the fact is that it comes across as desperately arrogant and narcissistic to imagine that their mere presence would cause Manchester United fans to take their focus off their mourning of a club legend.

It is either an excuse by the Glazers not to come, or a complete misreading of loyal Manchester United fans, who would never use such an occasion to protest against the club’s owners.

The Star does state that “If there was a late change of heart from the owners, Joel Glazer would represent them at the service,” which would certainly go a long way to repairing the damage already done by their actions so far in regard to the funeral.