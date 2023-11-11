Inter Milan plotting audacious €12 million move for Anthony Martial



Despite being seemingly surplus to requirements at Manchester United, striker Anthony Martial is in great demand from clubs around the world at the moment.

It was recently reported that the Saudi Pro League is offering the beleaguered Frenchman an escape route from his substitutes’ bench hell at Old Trafford, with some reports claiming this could happen as soon as January.

Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in acquiring the 27 year old’s services, although this would be at the end of season when he is set to become a free agent.

Now it is Serie A’s turn to get involved, where Inter Milan have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for Martial.

The Nerazzurri are “looking for the perfect partner for Lautaro Martinez”, according to Calciomercatoweb.it, with the club increasingly concerned about Marko Arnautovic’s injury record (have they not looked at Martial’s own injury record, you might ask).

This means that they will be looking for a January deal for Martial, hoping to take advantage of it only being six months before his United contract expires.

“For around 12 million [euros] United could also consider a permanent transfer, perhaps initially agreeing a loan to help Inter cover the salary,” the outlet says.

“The opportunity is there, and the room for manoeuvre, too. It won’t be a simple negotiation, but [Inter’s CEO Beppe] Marotta will think about it; Martial would allow [head coach] Inzaghi to have another element of value, while the Frenchman could relaunch himself by finding new stimuli.”

There are differing reports about United’s willingness to consider selling the Frenchman in January. Some have said they will not consider it because it will leave United with no striker to cover for Rasmus Hojlund.

Others claim that one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first orders of business at the club will be to move the Frenchman on.

It may in the end come down to whether United themselves can add another striker to their ranks in January.

If they can, ideally they would sell Martial now rather than either risk losing him for free in June or extending his contract for a year to try to protect his value, which they have come a cropper doing with other players in the past when they failed to move them on.