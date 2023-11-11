Man United approach Fluminense for higly-rated Andre as possible Casemiro replacement



Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Brazilian football club Fluminense to express their interest in signing Andre.

According to Football Transfers, United have identified Andre as a possible replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

Casemiro was arguably United’s player of the season last term but this campaign, the midfielder has declined dramatically.

Currently injured and recovering from a hamstring issue, Erik ten Hag recently revealed that the former Real Madrid man is not expected to return until at least Christmas time.

It has been suggested that there is a chance Casemiro could depart Old Trafford in the summer of 2024, to make way for a younger and more mobile player.

The Red Devils have been linked to Benfica’s Joao Neves, who is also on the radar of Manchester City and Juventus. Jacque Talbot reports that Andre is another name on United’s list.

“Manchester United have made an approach for Fluminense midfielder Andre amid talks that Casemiro is set for an exit next year, FootballTransfers can reveal.”

“Premier League clubs have spoken to the Copa Libertadores champions over a move for the 22-year-old, though no proposal has been forthcoming just yet.”

It’s understood that there is a strong chance Andre will leave his native Brazil in search of greener pastures in Europe.

Fulham were thought to be leading the race to sign the 21-year-old ahead of other clubs like United and Liverpool, but Talbot explains that this is not the case.

Like other interested parties, the Cottagers have only fielded enquiries for the player with a view to swooping in very soon.

“Man Utd’s immediate future in terms of who will be driving recruitment looks uncertain amid the looming 25 per cent takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, but we understand that Red Devils executives have made their interest known to Fluminense over a possible move.”

Talbot further states that Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Andre – a factor that may work in United’s favour if they do intend to push in with their plans to add him to their ranks at Old Trafford.

With January a number of weeks away, it’s entirely feasible that other English and even abroad-based clubs join the pursuit to land the Fluminense star’s services.

Andre came through the ranks at Fluminense before making his professional debut in September 2020. Since then he has gradually cemented his status as one of the team’s key players and one of Brazil’s hottest prospects.

He scored his first professional goal in July 2021, netting the winner against arch-rivals Flamengo. This calendar year, he has amassed an impressive 54 appearances for his side across all competitions.

Primarily a right-footed defensive midfielder, Andre is an extremely gifted technical player and a high-volume passer who controls games to great effect.

He is also very physical and can win duels at will. He certainly has the attributes to succeed at United.

