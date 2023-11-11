Man United’s forwards have only scored one goal in this season’s Premier League



Manchester United got back to winning ways today against Luton Town in the Premier League, but it took a goal from centre back Victor Lindelof to split the teams after Erik Ten Hag’s forwards squandered chance after chance in the game.

In fact, as Sky pointed out after the match, United are the team in the league for whom non-forwards have scored the highest percentage goals this season, with an incredible 12 out of 13 scored in this manner – 92.3%.

"If you're going to win titles you need goals" A bigger percentage of Manchester United goals have come from non-forwards in the Premier League 📈 pic.twitter.com/zwrJra8GTH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 11, 2023

Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Hannibal, Diogo Dalot and Lindelof have all scored a goal in the Premier League this season.

Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay have each scored three.

By contrast, the only goal scored by a forward was a Marcus Rashford strike against Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have all failed to find the back of the net in the competition so far this season, although Hojlund has been prolific in the Champions League, scoring five in four.

Garnacho and Martial have both scored in the Carabao Cup, leaving Antony as the only forward player with any significant minutes under his belt yet to net in any competition.

The lack of goals from the front men must be a major concern for Ten Hag.

In today’s match, Hojlund, Rashford and Garnacho missed easy chances.

Rashford’s form this season in general has been a shadow of that he produced hast time around, when he scored 30 goals in 56 games.

One in 15 this season in all competitions is immensely disappointing for the England man.

Rashford’s assist rate remains broadly the same, at around one in every five games.

Attacking coach Benni McCarthy has some work to do over the forthcoming international break to get United’s misfiring forwards hitting the back of the net again, although with Hojlund injured and Rashford called up for England, opportunities will be limited to work with the group on the training pitch.