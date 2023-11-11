Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town: Player ratings



Manchester United beat Luton Town 1-0 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 8- Made a great save to thwart a rare Luton Town attack and looked secure in possession. Has found his game now at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot 7- Restored to his preferred right side and had a lot of joy overlapping on his stronger foot. Had a good cross for McTominay which could have got him an assist.

Harry Maguire 7- The diagonal ball to Garnacho looked like a tactical ploy by Erik ten Hag and he found plenty of time to execute it as Luton didn’t press high. Had some forays forward and looked secure in defence.

Victor Lindelof 7- Calm and unassuming game, till he became the unlikely scorer of the winning goal. Really needed that performance after a chastening run pre-illness.

Sergio Reguilon 6- Looked too eager to impress and play it forward and in the process, needlessly gave it away many times. Much improved in the second half.

Scott McTominay 5- Should have done better from Dalot’s cross as he headed it over. United could do with a bit more thrust in the attacking box.

Christian Eriksen 5- An injury added to Erik ten Hag’s nightmares when he came off in the first half with a non-contact injury, regularly the worst one.

Marcus Rashford 4- He’s being forced to play his way into form because Ten Hag’s options are limited and it’s just not working for him right now. Erratic again in attack and snatching at chances he would have buried last season.

Bruno Fernandes 6- Was burdened with the creator-in-chief role again as he tried to force chances after getting agitated by Luton’s deep block. Still looks like the only player likely to create something.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5- The game had the best and worst of Garnacho at display as he showed attacking instincts and fearlessness but suffered from hesitation when the final product needed to be delivered. Missed some great chances.

Rasmus Hojlund 7- Fans await an update on his injury nervously. His overall play leaves no good stone unturned but the ball just won’t go in for him in the league. Missed the game’s best chance early on as he shot straight at the goalkeeper from less than 10 yards.

Substitutes:

Mason Mount 6- Had a chance to impress with Eriksen coming off early but again struggled to stand out despite his hard work and efforts. His Premier League duck for United remains unbroken.

Antony 6- Came on for Garnacho and impressed immediately, laying on a chance on a platter for Rashford. The cameo off the bench should be his role for the next few games.

Raphael Varane 6- Not much impact.

Anthony Martial 5- He will need to step up if Hojlund is out for an extended time but nothing he has shown so far makes that a realistic expectation.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7- A much-improved performance and the scoreline would have been far more comfortable if the forwards remember how to finish.