Manchester United to resist Saudi Pro League’s “jaw-dropping” offer for Bruno Fernandes



Saudi Pro League’s arrival as a major player in the European transfer market has sent shockwaves in the market.

While some clubs were helped as Saudi clubs took players off their hands while compensating them handsomely, some clubs lost the players they would have rather kept.

Manchester United benefitted a lot, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles moving to the Gulf state.

However, they could be about to be tested on the other side of the spectrum soon.

Football Insider reports that Saudi Pro League are preparing a “jaw-dropping” offer for talisman Bruno Fernandes as they aim to make another big splash in the market.

United are expected to resist any and all offers for their Portuguese playmaker who has become a crucial part of the club since joining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After a contract extension, Fernandes is reportedly on £240,000/week, making him one of the highest earners at the club.

However, that figure is not likely to be a barrier to entry for Saudi clubs, who have been pouring money into football transfers recently.

What would soothe United’s worries is that Fernandes doesn’t look like he’s in the mood to bail on the club.

Since becoming captain, manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stressed the importance of the Portuguese.

Fernandes has played every minute of the Premier League so far and has four goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

This is despite all of United’s attackers suffering from a goal drought, especially in the league.

Saudi Pro League’s efforts to recruit from United are not limited to just Bruno Fernandes, however. They are also interested in Raphael Varane’s signature, and that move is more likely to materialise than the one for Fernandes.

Varane has fallen in the pecking order drastically this season unlike Fernandes, so United fans can rest easy knowing their “Portuguese Magnifico” is not going anywhere.

