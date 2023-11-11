Match Report: Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town



A profligate Manchester United struggled to a 1-0 home win against lowly Luton Town this afternoon in what on paper looked like a straightforward home tie.

As the match got underway in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd, United made sure to maintain a great deal of possession, dictating the flow of play as expected.

Alejandro Garnacho made several dribbles, earning United their first corner after four minutes.

While Bruno Fernandes’ cross looked threatening, no one was able to connect with the ball, meaning that the wait would continue for United’s first goal from a corner this season.

Just before 10 minutes, it appeared as if magic had struck when Harry Maguire thumped a ball upfield to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford burst forward and sent the ball into Rasmus Hojlund, who was within inches of scoring his first Premier League goal when his effort was barely blocked by Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski.

15 minutes in, Diogo Dalot delivered a threatening cross to Scott McTominay, however, his header sailed over the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Garnacho used his dribbling ability to cut into the box yet again, however, his shot flew over the top, keeping the game goalless.

23 minutes in, Garnacho pulled the ball back to Fernandes, who was in an opportune place to unleash a long-range shot that was ultimately off target.

United will need to improve their shooting accuracy if they hope to make the most of their goalscoring opportunities this season.

In the 28th minute, Hojlund managed to swivel around several Luton defenders to unleash another strong shot on goal, forcing a save from the away side’s goalkeeper.

Moments later, his backheel almost found Christian Eriksen, who was in a perfect place to score had the ball not been cleared.

10 minutes from the break, Luton got their first clear goalscoring opportunity when Carlton Morris directed a close-range effort goalward.

Fortunately, Andre Onana was able to make a sublime save to deny the Luton frontman.

Moments later, Onana pounced on a long-range Luton strike.

Seven minutes from the break, panic struck as Christian Eriksen clutched his knee.

Unable to continue, Eriksen was replaced by Mason Mount, who is looking to launch his United career following an injury-plagued start to life at Old Trafford.

As the game restarted, Garnacho found space on the left to go one-on-one with the Luton keeper.

Rather than taking a snapshot, he decided to sidestep the goalkeeper and shoot at the open goal.

Luton’s Teden Mengi was well-positioned to handle the threat, however, blocking the shot and keeping the underdogs in the game.

As the players headed down the tunnel at half-time, it was clear that United’s attacking had not been good enough.

With an overwhelming 76% possession and just a solitary shot on target, Erik ten Hag’s team would clearly need to show more aggression up front while improving their shot accuracy.

Three minutes after the break, Mount was pulled down to hand United a free kick on the right of the penalty box.

Fernandes’ cross found the head of Hojlund, whose effort went narrowly wide of the goalpost.

Following a long period of frustration for United, they finally got the breakthrough when a goalmouth scramble ensued during a corner.

While Luton cleared the initial corner, United recovered the ball with Rashford crossing the ball back into the box.

After a series of deflections, Victor Lindelof pounced on the loose ball and hammered it into the back of the net to hand United what felt like a long-overdue lead.

After 67 minutes, Garnacho’s match came to an end as he was replaced by Antony.

Two minutes later, Antony threaded a dangerous through ball to Rashford, whose shot on goal was directed straight at the goalkeeper.

13 minutes from time, disaster struck as Hojlund went down with an apparent hamstring issue.

While he was able to rise back up, his night was over as he was replaced by Anthony Martial.

Sergio Reguilon’s night was over as well as he made way for Raphael Varane.

10 minutes from time, Fernandes swung in a cross to Scott McTominay, whose header aimed at the bottom right corner was saved.

With eight additional minutes being announced on the 90-minute mark, United would need to maintain peak concentration in order to come away with three points.

Despite making several attacking movements, United were ineffective at breaking down the Luton defence as the match drew to a close.

Although they came away with the win, United will need to becoming more clinical up front if they hope to compete with the Premier League’s best.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Reguilon, Garnacho, Dalot, McTominay

Subs: Mount, Antony, Martial, Varane