Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen injuries threaten to ruin the day again despite nervy win

On the plus side, Manchester United have won consecutive Premier League games 1-0 but on the negative side, they have lost more key players to injury.

It was a mixed afternoon today against Luton for United’s Scandanavian contingent. Sweden international, Victor Lindelof, was the hero as his 59th minute goal proved to be the match winner.

However, United’s two Danish players had less luck. Christian Eriksen went down late in the first half after appearing to get his foot stuck in the ground. The former Spurs man tried to continue but was forced to leave the field of play in the 40th minute.

While his replacement, Mason Mount, put in a good defensive shift for the side, Eriksen will be a big loss from a creative point of view.

To compound matters, new fan favourite, Rasmus Hojlund, had to leave the pitch with an apparent hamstring injury in the second half. The Danish striker had a mixed afternoon with some lovely play to set up Alejandro Garnacho but missed a couple of chances he really should have buried.

The youngster still has zero goals in the Premier League and will have to wait until after the international break to open his domestic account.

Late in the second half, the former Atalanta man was seen holding his right hamstring and despite trying to carry on, had to come off and went straight down the tunnel.

The striker has been one of the few bright spots in the Red Devils season, so United fans will be praying he will be able to return after the international break. Jonny Evans already suffered a fitness setback on Wednesday’s bitter loss in the Champions League in the Danish capital.

United really haven’t had much luck with anything connected to Denmark this week.

Sergio Reguilon, who had a sprightly second half, was also taken off and fans will hope his afternoon was only cut short for precautionary or tactical reasons.

The fitness problems at the club have already derailed the season but it seems hard to fathom that the club can continue to keep losing players at the rate that they are.

At some point, it must not be considered only a matter of luck but surely the medical department and Ten Hag himself, must take a long hard look in the mirror and try and solve what is happening.