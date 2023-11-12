

The start of the new dawn could be upon Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer to buy 25% of the club will be ratified soon.

David Ornstein reports that the Glazers will finalise the 25% sale soon with an announcement for the New York Stock Exchange expected “next week”.

United are a publicly traded entity so any major changes in ownership need to be announced to the investors.

Ornstein told NBC Sports that said that along with this change, some staffing overhauls are expected at the club in the near future.

Paul Mitchell has long been seen as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leading candidate to take over the Sporting Director role and Ornstein says the same.

However, he added Dougie Freedman as another potential name to watch out for.

Freedman is a well-respected figure in the football industry and holds the Director of Football position at Crystal Palace currently.

Apart from the Sporting Director, Richard Arnold could also be shown the exit door, with highly-rated executive Jean-Claude Blanc expected to take over the reins as the CEO.

Blanc’s work with Juventus and PSG led him to becoming a chief figure at INEOS Sports so he becomes a natural candidate for United’s CEO post.

Amid all the change, however, Erik ten Hag’s job remains secure.

After the nervy win over Luton Town, United are unbelievably the most in-form side in the Premier League right now despite a barrage of injuries.

The manager is expected to be given time and trust as he seeks to take his team through their current injury-ridden rough patch.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal also sees him getting sporting control of the club, something which will be very welcomed by the fans who have been left exasperated by the Glazers’ incompetence in that regard.

A new era at Old Trafford is taking shape after nearly 20 years of Glazers’ apathy and the announcement next week is the first step towards it.

