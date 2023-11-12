Erik ten Hag chose Andre Onana over Emiliano Martinez as David de Gea’s successor



Manchester United are slowly climbing back up the Premier League table after securing their second successive 1-0 victory this Saturday against Luton Town.

While the forwards keep fluffing their lines, the backline has held firm despite a barrage of injuries, and one player who has proved key behind the recent upturn in form is goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian was heavily criticised during the start of his United career after a string of high-profile errors both in the league and Champions League.

Onana’s difficult start to life as United No 1

There were calls to drop him down to the bench with plenty of jibes aimed at manager Erik ten Hag for choosing to bring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford in place of former long-time goalie David de Gea.

Ten Hag wanted a goalie who could effectively play out from the back and Onana certainly has the attributes to succeed in England after a fantastic last year in Serie A.

Onana has certainly improved and kept three clean sheets in the last six games along with numerous top-notch saves including a last-minute penalty save in the game against Copenhagen at the Theatre of Dreams.

His ability with the ball at his feet was never in doubt and now he seems to be settling down in his new home and made a great save to preserve United’s lead against the Premier League new boys at the weekend.

The Independent (via TeamTalk) have now revealed that United chiefs had initially wanted World Cup-winning shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez to come in and replace De Gea but Ten Hag overruled them in favour of the former Ajax star.

ETH rejected chance to sign Emi Martinez

During a tumultuous last season in terms of goalkeeping when De Gea showed he was not the right fit, the Argentina international was linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

United ended up paying Inter Milan £47.2 million for Onana instead while Martinez has also been in impressive form for high-flying Aston Villa.

The Argentine is a great shot-stopper but Onana certainly surpasses him when it comes to playing with the ball at his feet. Add to it the added advantage of the Ten Hag having worked with him in the past and the move makes total sense.

The United No 1 certainly seems to be silencing his critics with each passing week and fans will be hoping for this to continue as United aim to keep rising up the table.