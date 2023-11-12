Erik ten Hag to serve one-game touchline ban vs. Everton after receiving third booking of the season



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to serve a one-match touchline ban when his side takes on Everton on 26 November, after the international break.

This comes after Ten Hag received his third booking of the season during United’s game against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Red Devils ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a 59th-minute goal from Victor Lindelof.

Ten Hag’s previous two bookings were dished out in games vs. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal – both ended in defeat for United.

During the late stages of the game against Luton, Ten Hag was visibly frustrated when a throw-in decision was overturned in the Hatters’ favour.

His complaints to the referee did not go down well and he was subsequently shown a yellow card.

The Dutchman spoke to the media after the final whistle and expressed his disappointment with his ban but expressed confidence that the club’s coaching staff are more than capable of overseeing a win at Goodison Park even in the manager’s absence.

“Yes, that’s the way [it is]. o I have to accept that. It’s not nice but I’m sure we’ll prepare for Everton and my coaching staff will take over, they are very competent to do the job.”

“So that was about a moment so clear, it was a throw-in. But it was the second time. I was on top of it and it was so clear and obvious [it was] our ball. It was my remark, therefore, I got booked.”

When asked whether he would fine himself, Ten Hag replied, “If the players get a red card, they probably get fined. But, for a booking, they don’t get fined.”

“There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, what I should do as well.”

In previous seasons, managers would receive a ban after four bookings but over the summer, football bosses made a change to the rules and reduced the number to three.

