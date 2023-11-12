Fabrizio Romano sheds light on impressive Erik ten Hag stat amid criticism

Fabrizio Romano has revealed an impressive statistic regarding Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s performance that could be enough to silence his critics.

With Man United winning just seven of their first 12 Premier League matches and only one of four UEFA Champions League group stage games (Transfermarkt), doubt has been creeping in about whether or not Ten Hag is the right manager to take the club forward.

Despite Ten Hag’s impressive first season with the club, which culminated with a League Cup triumph and a third-placed Premier League finish, United have struggled to find consistency during the current campaign.

While able to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Luton Town on the weekend, Ten Hag’s men were clearly lacking firepower up front; the same problem they exhibited in a 1-0 win over Fulham the previous week.

Adding to Ten Hag’s troubles on the pitch are the club’s mounting injury concerns, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen being forced off the pitch during the Luton win due to injury setbacks.

If that wasn’t troublesome enough, the Dutch manager has already faced a tirade of locker-room disputes this season.

The Jadon Sancho fallout saga continues to linger on, with the player expected to leave the club after being exiled from the first team.

Antony was also omitted from the United squad temporarily due to his own personal disputes and has since struggled to find form.

If that wasn’t enough drama, reports have recently emerged of tension between Ten Hag and Raphael Varane, stemming from the manager’s decision to continue playing the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at Varane’s expense.

With everything happening both on and off the pitch, Ten Hag’s life at Old Trafford has been far from simple.

Still, as Romano revealed in his Daily Briefing, Ten Hag has actually performed impressively since arriving at United last year.

In his first 50 Premier League matches in charge, Ten Hag has earned 96 points; outperforming both Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta when they were at the same stage in their respective tenures.

Of those first league 50 matches, Ten Hag has won 30, more than any other manager in United’s history.

While United may not be where their fans and even the players themselves aspired to be at this point in time, it must be said that Ten Hag has been faced with a barrage of problems off the field that make his coaching job on the field that much more difficult.

Even when faced with these issues, he has outperformed his peers, proving that he certainly has the character to overcome adversity and get results.

Perhaps what Ten Hag needs from the club and United fans alike is patience so that he can be allowed to continue moulding the team he needs in order to get results to flow our way.