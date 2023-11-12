Getafe keen on opening talks with Manchester United for permanent signing of Mason Greenwood



Getafe are interested in holding talks with Manchester United in a bid to permanently sign Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood joined Getafe from United on a loan basis on transfer deadline day. This came after it was announced he will likely not play for the Red Devils again. He was arrested last year and subsequently charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive control. He denied all the allegations.

In February this year, the Crown Prosecution Service released a statement confirming that all charges against Greenwood had been dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

United then launched their own internal investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned for his return but when the club’s plot was leaked, Old Trafford chiefs led by CEO Richard Arnold were forced to perform a U-turn, prompting the player’s loan move to Getafe.

Greenwood is currently enjoying life in Spain and is gradually rebuilding his career which had stalled.

In ten games across all competitions this season for Getafe, he has managed an impressive three goals and three assists.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Paul Mitchell – who is under strong consideration to take over as United’s sporting director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment becomes official – was present to watch the Englishman in action against Cadiz.

According to The Sun, Getafe have been left hugely impressed by Greenwood’s impact since his arrival at Estadio Coliseum and are planning to make his stay permanent.

It’s understood that José Bordalás’ side have “turned on the charm” to persuade the 21-year-old his future lies with them and not United.

A source told The Sun, “Getafe have discussed trying to get United round the table so they can make an offer, which they believe could be attractive to United to get Mason off their wage bill.”

“The likelier option is United agree for the loan to be extended as they know that Mason is happy and rebuilding his life.”

“They know he needs to grow up and want him to do so — and so far the Getafe loan has worked out well for everyone.”

