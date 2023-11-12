Kieran Richardson’s new career selling high-end watches

Former Manchester United academy graduate, Kieran Richardson, has found a new way to make ends meet.

The 39 year-old has exchanged the business of winning Premier League football matches for selling luxury watches to the mega wealthy.

According to The Sun, the former midfielder gave an interview to a podcast outlining his new profession.

Richardson spoke of the need to keep his clients’ names private and of the trust that is required to carry out his new venture. The ex-United man claims his professional background is beneficial to him as potential customers know he “won’t rump them and run away with £100,000” because as an ex-footballer player, he doesn’t need their hard-earned cash.

The former title winner went on to claim that “I have a lot of clients but don’t like to tell the big names – I don’t want to open that can of worms, these watches are proper assets.”

Clearly the ex-England international is taking his new project seriously. He stated that for him, the main aspect of his new role is about protecting the huge names he does business with and not so much about “the pound notes”.

Richardson also spoke about the end of his playing career. The man from Greenwich played a surprising 81 times for the club and scored 11 goals, making his debut in December 2002 in a 5-3 win vs Newcastle in the league at the age of 18.

His United career spanned five seasons from breaking through in 2002 until leaving the club in 2007. The player won two titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and a Community Shield in that time.

He left on a high with a medal as the 2006-2007 season saw the Red Devils wrestle away the Premier League trophy from Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea. The 2005-2006 season was his most prolific on a personal level however, playing 36 times and scoring six goals.

Life after Old Trafford saw the Englishman continue his playing career at clubs such as Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa. Richardson also represented his national team 8 times, scoring 2 goals in 2005 for the Three Lions.

All was not so plain-sailing by the end of his career as the academy graduate explained that during the twilight of his career, “it became a job” and he “fell out of love” with the sport that had lost the spark it once had.

The now high-end watch seller claimed that as a player, he rarely watched football, but since retiring from the game he absorbs much more of the sport. The former Red Devil also surprisingly admitted he is an avid Arsenal fan and is looking to buy a season ticket in the not too distant future.

Richardson explained that he saw no conflict of interest representing Manchester United while simultaneously cheering on the Gunners. He said, “whichever club you’re at, that’s the team you are riding for.” This was especially clear when the former midfielder scored the winning goal for Sunderland against Arsenal to knock them out of the FA Cup in 2012.

It is always interesting to see what former professional players do when it is time to hang up their boots, especially when they pivot away from the sport that they have given so much of their life too. Hopefully, the former Red Devil continues to enjoy his new-found passion well into the future.