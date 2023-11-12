Manchester United scouting sensational 18-year-old Jong AZ talent Jayden Addai



Manchester United are reportedly scouting talented 18-year-old Jong AZ forward Jayden Addai.

According to Football Transfers, United have Addai on their radar and sent representatives to watch the player during Jong AZ’s Under 19s clash against Molde FK in the Youth League.

United’s scouts were present as Jong AZ won by four goals to three, with Addai leading his side to victory.

He was the man of the match as he registered a goal and two assists to help Jong AZ get over the line against their Norwegian opposition.

The Red Devils have a long and rich history of searching for the best and most promising youth players before nurturing them and turning them into world-class stars.

It’s therefore hardly a surprise that they have Addai on their radar.

Football Transfers reveal, “The attacker has impressed this season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and has therefore attracted the attention of some leading international teams, including Man Utd.”

“With nine goals in 11 league games, Addai is perhaps the biggest sensation in the second tier of Dutch football this season.”

Despite attracting interested parties, Addai is yet to make his senior debut for Jong AZ but on his current trajectory, it seems to only be a matter of time.

Football Transfers adds that the player’s contract with his club is set to expire in 2025, meaning they’re in no particular rush to part ways with their star forward.

Pascal Jansen, head coach of Jong AZ recently said about Addai, “That doesn’t surprise me at all [his consistently good performances] because Jayden is a great talent.”

“He’s a good player, so I hope he shows up in 30-plus games in the KKD. I hope that he can standout there.”

