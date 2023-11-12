Manchester United versus Manchester City for Irish teen sensation Sam Curtis



Manchester United registered their second Premier League win on the trot as they scraped past Luton Town by a solitary goal on Saturday but manager Erik ten Hag still needs to deal with an ever-rising injury list.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Rasmus Hojlund both were subbed off while before the game it was announced that defender Jonny Evans would be sidelined for a few weeks at the very least.

The Dutchman has hardly ever had the luxury of selecting his best defence this season with Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all sidelined for the long-term while Raphael Varane keeps suffering niggles every other week.

United need a defender ASAP

United certainly need to strengthen at the back at the earliest possible opportunity and multiple names have been linked with a January move to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry into the club as a new minority stakeholder is expected to be ratified soon and he is reportedly set to handle footballing affairs at the club, which would see plenty of personnel change behind the scenes.

A new football director will ensure a smoother transfer window with greater care being given towards recruitment — both for the first team and at the academy level.

Currently, Ten Hag is in charge of transfers and while academy recruitment has improved in recent years, quite a lot of talent has also been sold to help facilitate recruitment for the senior team.

United still have catching up to do with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea and further emphasis on youth recruitment is required to get back to the top.

The manager should ideally focus on coaching the team instead of having to worry about buying and selling players. As per TeamTalk, both Manchester giants are set to collide in the race for top Irish defensive prospect Sam Curtis.

The 17-year-old versatile defender can play as the right-back and at the heart of the defence and despite his tender years, has already starred in the UEFA Europa Conference League and is also close to becoming a full Republic of Ireland international.

Sam Curtis receiving admiring glances from United and City

There is plenty of interest from across the English footballing pyramid with other Premier League and Championship clubs eyeing a January deal for the Ireland U21 international.

“TEAMtalk can reveal that both Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to battle for top Irish defensive prospect Sam Curtis.

“We can also reveal that the likes Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Sheffield United, Hull City, and Middlesbrough are also showing an interest in Curtis.”

Curtis was named the Republic of Ireland Under-18 Player of the Year for 2022 at the FAI International Football Awards and has made over 60 senior appearances for St. Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland Premier Division.