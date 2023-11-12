Mason Greenwood’s extends red-hot streak for Getafe with another superb display vs. Granada



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood registered another assist for Getafe teammate Borja Mayoral during Getafe’s 1-1 draw against Granada.

Getafe broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game.

Greenwood embarked on a brilliant run from the left-hand side which saw him leave a rival player in his wake before putting the ball on a silver platter for Mayoral.

Mayoral tapped it in to give his side the lead.

However, Granada restored parity just before the break through Gonzalo Villar. The match ended in stalemate with both sides sharing the spoils.

Greenwood’s assist vs. Granada means that the Englishman now has three goals and as many assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Getafe.

He also managed an assist during Getafe’s last clash vs. Cadiz – a match in which Paul Mitchell who could be United’s next sporting director was in attendance for.

He is certainly finding his feet in Spain and settling in well.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that José Bordalás’ side have been left impressed by the United loanee’s impact at Estadio Coliseum and are keen on making his stay permanent.

Getafe are hopeful of convincing United to completely part ways with their academy graduate.

During the 87 minutes he was in action against Granada, Greenwood had 35 touches of the ball to his name.

He successfully delivered 17 of the 21 passes he attempted, amassing a pass accuracy of 81%. Two were key passes.

The 22-year-old tried to find his target with four crossing attempts but was successful just once. He also tried one long ball and failed.

Greenwood created one big chance and registered as many shots on target.

He embarked on two dribbles and came out on top once. He also delved into six ground duels and won two of these.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Up next for Getafe after the November international break is Almeria on 25 November.

