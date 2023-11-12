Mason Mount makes strong claim for starting berth with stunning display vs. Luton Town



Manchester United’s Mason Mount produced a brilliant performance during his side’s 1-0 win against Luton Town at Old Trafford.

United secured the victory courtesy of a second-half goal from Victor Lindelof.

Marcus Rashford – who played on the right with Antony on the bench – put in a good cross inside the box. The ball hit an unaware Luton player and found its way to a lurking Lindelof.

The Swede made no mistake as he buried his effort past Thomas Kaminski.

The major negative in United’s win was that Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund suffered injuries.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out the extent of the setbacks suffered by both Denmark internationals who had to be taken off.

Eriksen was replaced by Mount, who during the time he was on the pitch, showed everyone including Erik ten Hag, why he should be a regular starter going forward.

Mount completed 100% of the dribbles he embarked on.

The England international managed a pass accuracy of 81% from completing 21 of the 29 passes he attempted. He also had 33 touches of the ball.

In an incredible show of just what he can contribute going forward, Mount successfully delivered nine of the 10 passes he tried to put into the final third of the pitch. One of these was a key pass.

The 24-year-old won six of the seven ground duels he delved into – such was the level of his defensive work rate.

Mount also made six ball recoveries. He put in four tackles and came out on top on each occasion.

Mason Mount in 50 minutes vs. Luton: 100% dribbles completed

81% pass accuracy

33 touches

17/21 passes completed

9/10 final third passes completed

6/7 ground duels won

6 ball recoveries

4/4 tackles won

1 key pass Great performance. 💸 pic.twitter.com/AUPOe5xaPj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 11, 2023

Ten Hag’s consistent exclusion of Mount from the starting XI in recent games has been a cause for speculation with a section of supporters calling for the player to be given more game time.

He certainly gave his manager something to think about with his performance against Luton.

