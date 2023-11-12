Match report: Manchester United Women 5-0 West Ham United Women

Manchester United Women have beaten West Ham 5-0 at home in the WSL.

Marc Skinner made just one change from the team that started against Brighton last week, bringing in Parris, who scored a hat-trick in the Cup in mid-week.

Rhianne Skinner made two changes to the West Ham side who lost 3-2 to Bristol last weekend.

United got stuck in straight away, Miyazawa’s third minute shot deflected off a West Ham defender and Brazilian striker Geyse ran forward to head it in after breaking free of her marker.

Moments later and Toone forced Arnold into a brilliant save to prevent her shot from the left sneaking into the top corner.

Galton thought she’d made it two for United but the offside flag was up.

West Ham were forced into two early changes as Hayashi picked up a knock and Asseyi suffered a nasty clash of heads with Katie Zelem that forced the West Ham player off before half-time.

Though United were dominant, West Ham had their chances, mainly through Ueki whose shot was blocked by Mary Earps when she stuck out her left leg to keep United’s slender lead.

An unlikely goalscorer doubled United’s lead in the 42nd minute as Turner overlapped with Galton and found herself in the box. She made space for herself and buried it in the top corner.

With 12 minutes added on in the first half, Parris made it three, slotting her shot past Arnold.

The visitors were much improved in the second half and they had more chances. A free kick in a dangerous area ping-ponged around the area but Earps managed to get down low and keep hold of Tysiak’s strike.

Earps parried another free kick away from goal as the visitors looked to get something out of this game.

A bad challenge by Cissoko on Toone went unpunished making the England international furious. She was lucky not to be booked for dissent as she mouthed off to the linesman and squared up to Cissoko mid-match.

Two late goals for united sealed victory. Lucia Garcia finished off a lovely team goal after making a good run down the left in the 88th minute and a minute later Melvin Malard slotted it past Arnold following a corner.

It was a result which took United back up to 2nd in the League.

Manchester United: (4-3-3) 27. Mary Earps, 4. Maya Le Tissier, 6. Hannah Blundell, 7. Ella Toone, 10. Katie Zelem (C), 11. Leah Galton (17. Lucia Garcia, 78’), 14. Jayde Riviere, 20 Hinata Miyazawa (16. Lisa Naalsund, 61’), 21. Millie Turner (15. Gemma Evans, 78’) 22. Nikita Parris (9. Melvine Malard, 61’), 23. Geyse Da Silva Ferreira (28. Rachel Williams, 62’)

Unused substitutes: 91. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, 39. Saf Middleton-Patel, 12. Hayley Ladd