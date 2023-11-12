Raphael Varane has accepted his place on the bench under Erik ten Hag



Raphael Varane has accepted Erik ten Hag’s decision to pick Harry Maguire ahead of him in recent matches, according to a new report.

Much has been made of a possible rift between the five-times Champions League winner and the manager following the latter’s decision to bench the World Cup winner in favour of a Harry Maguire – Jonny Evans partnership for the Manchester derby and subsequent matches.

Even after Evans sustained a thigh injury against FC Copenhagen in midweek, ruling him out of yesterday’s home Premier League tie with Luton, Ten Hag opted to bring in Victor Lindelof alongside Maguire, with Varane once again getting splinters in his derrière.

Reports of a January switch to Saudi Arabia have been mooted along with unexplained absences from training.

However, according to The Athletic, “Figures close to Varane, who did not want to be named to protect relationships, say he has accepted the decision is a tactical one and point out there is always a way back for a player under Ten Hag, as Maguire’s return proves.”

Ten Hag has consistently pointed out that a Maguire-Varane partnership is too right-footed and that he will always prefer his left centre back to be more comfortable with his left. This means that in Lisandro Martinez’ and Luke Shaw’s absences, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are more likely to get the nod in that role.

Under normal circumstances this leads to a straight duel between Maguire and Varane for the RCB position.

Despite all the raised eyebrows, it must be said that so far, Ten Hag’s faith in Maguire to hold down that role has been rewarded this season. The England man has found a rich vein of form and with Varane struggling with niggling injuries and rustiness, it really is a much closer contest than anyone could have predicted before the season began.

As discussed here recently, it might also make sense to use the Frenchman sparingly at this stage of the season given his increasing frailty and propensity to pick up injuries.

With every other centre back already ruled out, if Varane were to start and then get injured, it would be disastrous. Better perhaps to keep him as the backup, for now, until there is some extra cover available.

The fact that Varane has accepted the situation, despite a “wry smile” when asked to warm up when Maguire himself appeared injured, is fantastic news for United nonetheless.

It also confirms that much of the speculation about player revolts and dressing room disharmony at United should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt.