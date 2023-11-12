Roy Keane runs rule over Manchester United career red cards

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain, Roy Keane, has given his verdict on some of his most infamous sending-offs as a professional footballer.

According to The Daily Mail, the Sky Sports pundit was talking on the Overlaps’ Stick to Football podcast. The former midfield general was certainly never afraid to get stuck in and put his foot in when necessary.

The Irishman made some interesting observations about some of his worst disciplinary moments as a Red Devil. The newspaper states that the former midfielder was sent off 11 times during his 12 year stint at the club. Almost a red card a season.

The Irishman was asked to leave the pitch seven times in the Premier League in total and this is just one red card shy of the record held by Richard Dunne, Duncan Ferguson and Patrick Vieira. This is probably the one time that the former skipper won’t mind losing out to his arch-rival Vieira.

The pundit’s first red card for United arrived in 1995 versus Crystal Palace. Keane’s victim this time was the now England manager, Gareth Southgate. The Irishman was deemed to stamp on Southgate but the former Sunderland coach claimed that the Englishman “deserved it”.

The Sky Sports pundit defended himself by exclaiming that “Gareth lunged at me. Gareth’s nasty, everyone seems to think Gareth’s a nice guy. He tried to break my leg”.

Keano then turned his attention to probably his most famous dismissal of all. So infamous, it is still referenced today. The tackle on Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, during a Manchester derby in 2001. The Irishman again defended himself by stating that the Norwegian’s somersault immediately after the tackle made it seem worse. Questionable logic but we will excuse our great ex-captain this time.

The Irishman showed off his famous wit by then going after fellow pundit and ex-United captain, Gary Neville, by blaming the Englishman for the sending off. Keane told Neville, “you didn’t help either running off to the linesman saying it’s only a yellow”. He also stated that the tackle wasn’t that bad and was down to the frustrations of a poor game and the Red Devils being eliminated from Europe a few days previously.

Of course, we know there was more to the tackle than that. Keane admitted in his first autobiography that he intentionally injured the Norwegian as revenge for how the then Leeds player had acted after Keane had picked up a serious injury in 1997 at Elland Road.

The former Ipswich manager has now seemingly backtracked by claiming “I was never going to injure him with that kind of a tackle”.

To be fair to Keane, the reckless tackle’s responsibility for ending Haaland’s career has always been overstated. The City player was not subbed after the foul and played for his national team just a few days later. The player did have to undergo surgery on his knee in the summer but on the one that wasn’t impacted by the Irishman’s horror tackle.

To finish Keane claimed that “I don’t regret any of them” in reference to his red card collection. Also, not only Gary Neville was to blame but also former referee, David Elleray was in Keane’s crossfire. The former captain stated that the referee’s background as a “posh school principal” meant that he “looked down” on the Irish player. To provide support for his theory, Elleray did send him off a grand total of four times.

It is hard to say how tongue-in-cheek some of Keane’s comments are as he has gone on to have a successful punditry career where he is known and loved for regularly flitting between outraged, exasperated and playful, sometimes all in the same match coverage. What we do know for sure however, is all Man United fans who were lucky enough to see him play, sure do wish he was on the picth today. Even though he would probably be asked to leave it more times than 11 in the modern game.