Sir Jim Ratcliffe plotting to build Manchester United around Bruno Fernandes



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to build his new-look Manchester United side around club captain Bruno Fernandes.

The British businessman is closing in on a 25% partial investment into United that will essentially make him a minority owner.

The expectation is that an official announcement regarding the completion of the deal will be made public in the coming days.

Sir Jim’s proposal will likely see him granted control of United’s sporting operations. It’s understood that he already has plans in place to revolutionise the Red Devils in an effort to bring back success and glory to his boyhood club.

Already, the INEOS billionaire is said to have identified personnel to spearhead his vision at Old Trafford. Former AS Monaco chief Paul Mitchell is being strongly considered to take over as United’s next sporting director.

Ex-Juventus CEO Jean-Claude Blanc is also being weighed up for a top job, with the future of Richard Arnold far from secure.

According to Football Insider, Sir Jim is keen to build United around Fernandes.

A report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Saudi Arabia was set to test United’s resolve for the Portuguese playmaker by making a jaw-dropping offer either in January or the summer of 2024.

It was subsequently relayed that the 20-time English champions would not entertain any bids for their skipper.

This stance has been strengthened by Football Insider who state, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to keep Bruno Fernandes at Man United and is planning to build his new-look side around the club captain despite interest in Saudi Arabia.”

“One of his [Ratcliffe’s] first tasks in the role could be to see off interest from Saudi Arabia in superstar midfielder Fernandes.”

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Red Devils are “desperate” to avoid “sending out the wrong signals” by selling Fernandes to the Middle East.”

In addition to this, Fernandes is happy at United and as he enters his peak, is only focused on helping his side win games and get back to their best.

