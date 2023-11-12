“Unhappy and moody”: Alan Shearer expresses his concerns about Marcus Rashford’s attitude



Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has relayed his concerns about Marcus Rashford’s attitude and his lack of interest during Manchester United matches.

Rashford started on the right wing against Luton Town at Old Trafford.

United won by a single goal courtesy of Victor Lindelof who found the back of the net just before the hour mark.

From the right flank, Rashford arguably offered much more than Antony has all season. The English forward had chances to score but he could not make one of the opportunities provided to him stick.

So far this term, Rashford has only managed one goal across all competitions for United, when he found the back of the net against Arsenal in September.

Last term, he became the first United player in exactly a decade to score 30 goals in a single campaign but he has struggled in front of goal this season.

Erik ten Hag has repeatedly backed the player and expressed confidence that he will soon start firing and regularly get back on the score sheet.

Shearer spoke on Premier League Productions (via Manchester Evening News) and weighed in on Rashford’s current predicament.

The former striker said, “I think the simple answer is we don’t know because we’re not within the football club. But what we’re looking at is someone who clearly looks very unhappy.”

“He looks moody, and when that’s the case you’re never going to perform at your best. Whether he feels he’s better than what’s at Old Trafford at this moment in time, I don’t know.”

“Whether he feels let down by recruitment because he went to another level in terms of his goals last year. The club haven’t gone to it this season which maybe he wanted or expected to.”

Shearer added, “You’re not seeing a happy footballer, you’re not seeing a happy person at this moment in time in Marcus Rashford. He looks a different player for England than he does for United.”

