“Workaholic” Erik ten Hag surprising Man United staff with very early starts and extra time



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly been surprising club staff with his extremely early starts at the training ground that sometimes stretch to him staying at Carrington until very late.

Ten Hag has been under pressure this season due to United’s dismal performances and poor results.

However, the Red Devils clinched all three points in their recent game after beating Luton Town by a single goal at Old Trafford.

The victory was Ten Hag’s 50th victory as United boss – the joint quickest manager to attain the feat in the club’s history alongside the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Erik ten Hag has now won 50 games as Manchester United manager, in just 80 games in charge: 🏟️ 80 games

✅ 50 wins

🤝 9 draws

❌ 21 losses Erik ten Hag’s Red and White Army. 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/K8EKRa0e90 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 11, 2023

Victor Lindelof’s match-winning goal just before the hour-mark secured the victory for United vs. the Hatters.

It was a dominant performance with the only point of criticism being that United should have scored more goals based on the number of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities they fashioned.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag has been working hard behind the scenes to get the 20-time English champions back on track.

It’s understood that the Dutchman has often caught out staff at Carrington by arriving before 7am and then staying for long hours even after the players have departed the club’s training complex.

As per The Sun – who describe the United boss as a “workaholic” – the 53-year-old sometimes goes home in the afternoon for a few hours only to come back later and work until 8.30pm.

A source told the newspaper, “Nobody can accuse Ten Hag of a lack of effort.”

“He’s been coming in very early and leaving very late, sometimes not leaving until 7.30pm.”

“Sometimes he’s there so early he’s catching the security and kitchen staff on the hop.”

After the November international break, United return to action on 26 November when they face Sean Dyche’s Everton at Goodison Park before a must-win trip to Turkey to clash against Galatasaray.

