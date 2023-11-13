Alan Shearer says Rasmus Hojlund will be having “sleepless nights” due to Premier League goalscoring troubles



Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has claimed that Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund will undoubtedly be concerned by the fact that he is yet to score in the Premier League.

Since his £72million summer move to United from Atalanta, Hojlund has had a very promising start to life at Old Trafford.

The Dane has scored five goals for United, all of which have come in the Champions League – he is currently the highest top scorer in the competition alongside Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Hojlund is however yet to start firing in the Premier League.

He has come very close a few times, but it just hasn’t happened yet for the 20-year-old.

Against Luton Town on Saturday, he had a glorious chance to finally break his duck from a stunning Marcus Rashford cross. However, Hojlund could not make a clean enough connection to guide the ball past the reach of Thomas Kaminski.

The former Atalanta man had to be replaced in the second half after picking up what initially seemed like a hamstring injury.

An update has since been issued and it’s understood Hojlund sustained a muscle strain. There is hope he could make a return to action before the end of the month.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast (via The Mirror), Shearer explained that the United star has the potential to come good at his new club despite his struggles in England’s top flight.

Shearer said, “I feel a bit sorry for him. He shouldn’t be in the position he is in, in terms of the fee that’s been paid for him and the pressure that is on him. He should be one that is in, then out, using him as a substitute and starting him here and there.”

“They should have a big hitter in there so I do have a bit of sympathy for him. I do see that there is a potential goal-scorer in there. He will be having sleepless nights because of what is happening in front of goal in the Premier League. It looks like he’ll be injured now with his hamstring, but there’s definitely something there.”

Gary Lineker agreed with Shearer’s sentiment that Hojlund is talented enough to make it at United.

Lineker remarked, “Imagine when they start scoring. I like his movement, I think the goals will come. He certainly should have scored one yesterday [against Luton], but he has scored five goals in the Champions League this season, which is an unusual way round to do it.”

