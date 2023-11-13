Double blow for Man United as injury update on Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen is issued



Manchester United have suffered a double injury blow, with Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund now facing a spell out of action.

Eriksen and Hojlund were named in the starting XI for United’s Premier League clash against Luton Town at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old midfielder was the first to sustain an injury, which he picked up in the first half.

He tried to continue but it became increasingly clear he could not carry on and had to be taken off. Eriksen was replaced by Mason Mount.

Hojlund seemed to have suffered a hamstring injury in the second half.

Visibly in pain, he was substituted. Anthony Martial came on in his place.

After the game, Erik ten Hag was asked by reporters about Hojlund and Eriksen. He was evasive and instead indicated that everyone would have to wait for more thorough examinations to be conducted.

During a season in which the Dutch coach has had to contend with multiple injuries to many key stars, both the manager and the fans would have been waiting with bated breath to find out the full extent of Eriksen and Hojlund’s respective injuries.

According to Andy Mitten, Eriksen picked up a knee injury which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month.

Hojlund on the other hand sustained a muscle strain.

There is hope that Hojlund could make his return to the team before the end of November.

Christian Eriksen — knee injury; out for about a month. Rasmus Hojlund — muscle strain; hope is that he’ll be back before the end of November. Been a grim season so far for MUFC injuries. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 13, 2023

The Danish duo join an extensive list of United absentees who are all currently recovering.

The United pair were forced to withdraw from the national team.

At the moment, the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans are all not available for selection.

After the international break, United travel to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s Everton before making their way to Turkey to clash against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

