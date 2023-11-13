Fabrizio Romano confirms reason for Diogo Dalot’s withdrawal from the Portugal squad



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad as he and his partner are expecting their child in the next few days.

Dalot and United captain skipper Bruno Fernandes were called up by Roberto Martinez to represent Portugal in their two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

The Selecao are set to face Liechtenstein on Thursday before a home fixture against Iceland on Sunday.

Portugal already clinched Euro 2024 qualification and boast an impressive 100% record in Group J after winning all eight of their previous matches.

United recently confirmed that Dalot had elected to pull out of his national team’s squad for the November international break after holding talks with Martinez.

It was relayed that he was released for personal reasons.

Romano has now provided clarification on the matter and relayed any fears of injury or any physical setback.

“No injury or issues for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot.”

“Told he has withdrawn from the Portugal squad as he and his partner are expecting a baby in the next days.”

“Dalot will be regularly available for the upcoming games.”

🔴🇵🇹 No injury or issues for #MUFC RB Diogo Dalot. Told he has withdrawn from the Portugal squad as he and his partner are expecting a baby in the next days. Dalot will be regularly available for the upcoming games. pic.twitter.com/HYEssUOtsU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

The United star has been replaced by Porto’s Joao Mario who is now on track to make his international debut.

Dalot was named in the Red Devils starting XI during their recent game against Luton Town at Old Trafford. The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ill and missed the clash, forcing Ten Hag to start Dalot on the right and Sergio Reguilon on the left.

So far this term, Dalot has made 10 league starts for United, who have struggled with multiple injuries to their full-backs including Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Reguilon.

Fernandes remains part of the Portugal squad.

