Fluminense midfield star Andre publicly responds to Manchester United transfer links



Fluminense midfielder and reported Manchester United target Andre has admitted that he is flattered by rumours linking him to an Old Trafford move.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Andre was on United’s list as a possible replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

There is a growing feeling that Casemiro could be on his way to Saudi Arabia in 2024 and Andre is apparently one of the players earmarked by United to possibly come in and fill in the void that would be left by the five-time Champions League winner.

It was relayed that the Red Devils had already reached out to Fluminense to find out more about Andre’s situation.

It’s not only United that are pursuing the midfield star. He is also on the radar of other English clubs including Fulham.

Following Fluminense’s recent 1-1 draw against Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie, Andre was asked about a possible switch to Erik ten Hag’s side in the near future.

The 22-year-old said, “I believe it’s quite normal for these inquiries to be ongoing. They’ve been happening with Nino and Arias as well. It’s even more prevalent since our team became Libertadores champions. Some offers arrived during the middle of the season, and there might be more towards the season’s end.”

“However, the handling of these matters is in the hands of my representatives. The offers will reach them, and then they will convey them to me. As of now, nothing has materialised, and we need to keep working diligently, concentrating on the remaining Brasileirão matches to prepare for the World Cup.”

Andre was then asked about whether United had asked about him in the summer.

He disclosed that he wasn’t aware of the Red Devils’ inquiries. He added that he is currently happy at Fluminense and as there are still plenty of matches left to play, his focus is firmly on winning as many games as possible.

Andre further stated, “Casemiro is a guy who has a huge career, I try to talk to him a lot when I’m with the national team. He’s a person who gives me a lot of advice, he’s a great leader and all I can do is continue playing well and I’m happy with all these surveys and comments.”

“At this juncture, parting ways is quite challenging because I have a contract with Fluminense, and we also have crucial matches ahead. Nonetheless, I’m immensely content and grateful for this title and the unwavering support from the fans.”

The Brazil international promised that at the end of the ongoing campaign, clarity about his future will be provided.

He noted that every young player aspires to play in Europe one day and that ambition is not just a personal dream of his, but a shared objective he has with his family, friends and loved ones.

Andre finished off by remarking that when the time is right, he and his agents will assess every proposal that comes in before charting a way forward.

