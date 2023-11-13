Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho show support to Erik ten Hag via social media

Manchester United ensured they head into the latest international break on the back of a win after seeing off a stubborn Luton Town 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof scored the winner in the second half in what was yet another underwhelming performance from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Talk of dressing room unrest have surfaced in recent weeks following poor results with suggestions that Ten Hag is losing control of his players.

However, Saturday’s win now means United have won four of their last five Premier League games and are, incredibly, only seven points away from leaders Manchester City.

As reported by The Daily Mail, a couple of United stars have shown their support towards the manager through their social media activity.

Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho both ‘liked’ posts on X (formerly Twitter) which backed the manager’s tactics and approach.

Garnacho liked a post praising Ten Hag’s tactics which also called for patience on the back of United’s Champions League defeat against FC Copenhagen, last week.

Good to see Garnacho & Shaw liking tweets about Ten Hag not being the problem. The media were leaking all this news that the players have fallen out with Ten Hag, and wanted him gone a few weeks ago.

(As they always do after we lose). Good to see that’s not the case. #mufc pic.twitter.com/ZfpbVgvP5o — Alice Abrahams (@AliceTalksFooty) November 12, 2023

Shaw’s “like” was related to a post which that blamed United’s poor form on their profligacy in front of goal rather than Ten Hag’s set up.

The post, from JZthekid, read: “Players can’t finish but it’s obviously Ten Hag’s fault right? I hate Manchester United fans.”

Shaw subsequently retracted his ‘like’ after it gained a lot of attention on the platform.

Saturday’s struggle was another example of United’s wastefulness in attack with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Garnacho each missing very presentable chances.

However the three points were welcome and Ten Hag will hope the international break will allow certain players to recover from knocks in time for United’s trip to in-form Everton on the resumption of the Premier League.