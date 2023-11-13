Man United refusing to meet agents proposing clients as possible Erik ten Hag replacements



Manchester United have reportedly been turning down agent meetings in which the main agenda is proposing clients as possible Erik ten Hag replacements.

Ten Hag has been under massive pressure this season due to poor performances on the pitch and a number of dismal results.

United have lost nine of their 18 games across all competitions this term, although Ten Hag relieved some pressure by masterminding a crucial 1-0 win against Luton Town just before the November international break.

An earlier report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that club bosses had already begun drawing up a list of names who could fill the Dutch coach’s shoes in the event that he was to be sacked.

It was indicated that Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and the legendary Zinedine Zidane were top of United’s wishlist.

However, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Ten Hag still retains the support of senior figures and power brokers at Old Trafford, who believe he is still the right man for the job.

Such is the level of faith in the 53-year-old that United have effectively refused to hold meetings with agents keen on pitching their clients as the best candidate to succeed Ten Hag.

Dawson states, “Sources have told ESPN that United chiefs have become frustrated by attempts by agents to push coaches into the running for Ten Hag’s position.”

“The representative of a well-known manager, who is out of work, had a scheduled meeting cancelled because of concerns the conversation would focus on the potential uncertainty surrounding the manager’s job.”

Dawson adds, “United bosses believe there have been signs of progress during a week which has seen Ten Hag’s team beat Fulham and Luton in the Premier League but lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.”

Apparently, there is an acceptance that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent partial investment into United will create uncertainty at all levels of the club.

ESPN however notes that both Sir Jim and his close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford are admirers of Ten Hag and the job he has done so far.

The two INEOS chiefs are said to hold a “dim view” of United’s structure and recruitment in past years and are keen to put in place measures to improve the club’s operations in the transfer market.

