Marc Skinner insists there’s more to come from his players despite beating West Ham 5-0

Marc Skinner still sees room for improvement despite United’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham at Leigh Sports Village yesterday.

United started the game brightly with Geyse getting a goal inside three minutes.

Millie Turner has scored a number of United goals with her head but she scored her first United goal with her foot as a rocket strike found the top corner three minutes before half-time.

Two more late goals sealed the victory for United but they let the visitors have more possession and more chances in front of goal in the second half.

Parris found a third in stoppage time at the end of the first half but United allowed the visitors a few more chances in the second half.

“I’m happy with the result, happy with the goals, happy with the clean sheet, but I want to remain consistent in the message that I’m giving to the media, the start of the second half was not good enough,” Skinner said in his post match press conference.

He continued, “We were sloppy, we’d become too comfortable. The best thing about our group, when I said that, at the end in the huddle, they were all like, yep, we agree.”

“We’re on the same page, we have high standards at Manchester United.”

Following their draw last week at Brighton, Marc Skinner was fuming, urging his players to be more clinical in front of goal.

Since then they beat Everton 7-0 in the Conti Cup and now West Ham 5-0 in the league.

Skinner attributed his team’s success in these last two games to his side’s fluidity. “If you’re playing against us, we can attack you in so many different ways, we can play from set pieces, we can play direct, we can play through the lines, we can dribble and we have a bit of individual qualities too.”

The manager reiterated that there was much more to come from his side, and that with the stacked fixture list and recovery time, they were still learning about the on-pitch relationships between the players.

“I always said at the start of the season it would take us 10 games to get into the flow, to understand how does Geyse play and Melvine, how does Lucia play with Leah? How does Nikita come in with Rachel? The different kinds of relationships.”

“7-nil, 5-nil, it’s all good but there’s still more to come,” Skinner insisted.