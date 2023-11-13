Napoli’s Victor Osimhen gives huge Manchester United transfer hint in latest comments



Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has strongly hinted that he would favour a move to either Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer if he were to leave his current side for pastures anew.

During the summer transfer window, Osimhen was one of United’s top striker targets alongside Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag had prioritised the recruitment of a world-class goalscorer to beef up his options in the attacking department.

However, nothing materialized in terms of signing either Kane or Osimhen. The England captain ended up joining Bayern Munich while Osimhen stayed at Napoli.

The Red Devils eventually ended up landing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for around £72m. The Dane has had a promising start to life at Old Trafford and already boasts of five goals, all of which have come in the Champions League.

An earlier report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United are keen to offload the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of Hojlund by securing the services of an experienced goalscorer in January.

Osimhen certainly fits this bill.

Last season, the Nigeria international was undoubtedly one of Europe’s hottest players in terms of his form in front of goal. He plundered an impressive 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances and was crucial to Napoli winning the Scudetto.

This campaign, he has seemingly picked up where he left off and currently has six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

He spoke on John Obi Mikel’s podcast (via CaughtOffside) and discussed his future at length.

The 24-year-old named Chelsea and United as the two English teams he supported while growing up.

Osimhen remarked, “I don’t have a favourite PL team but I have two jerseys: Chelsea and Man United.”

“Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few are Man Utd fans.”

He added that there was Saudi interest in him during the summer but he eventually opted to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“I never thought of [leaving in summer] at first. But when this huge offer came from a Saudi club it was tempting. It was a big one… I had three meetings and made up my mind to stick with the team.”

“In August it was a huge decision for me to take. The more I said no to these people the more they increased their offer. It was literally like ‘wow’… they never gave up until the end of their transfer window.”

