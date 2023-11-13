Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen withdraw from international duty



Manchester United’s scrappy 1-0 win over Luton Town took them up to sixth in the Premier League table but it came at some cost for the hosts.

The Danish pair of Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund were forced off in either half because of injury, adding to manager Erik ten Hag’s woes.

The midfielder seemed to lose his footing and in the process suffered a knee injury while the striker was seen clutching his hamstring as he left the field.

Double injury blow for United and Denmark

Now as per Sky Sports, the duo have been forced to withdraw from the Denmark national team for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It will be a major loss for the Danish national team who are set to host Slovenia on November 17 before travelling to Northern Ireland on November 20.

The latest update from Andy Mitten has now revealed that Eriksen is scheduled to miss a month’s worth of action while Hojlund is expected to be back before the end of November.

Christian Eriksen — knee injury; out for about a month. Rasmus Hojlund — muscle strain; hope is that he’ll be back before the end of November. Been a grim season so far for MUFC injuries. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 13, 2023

The Dutch manager is grappling with a mountain of injuries and the addition of the duo now means United are currently without their only top-class striker and their best ball-playing midfielder.

Anthony Martial has hardly proved to be an able replacement with constant boos ringing out through Old Trafford when the Danish hitman has been taken off in favour of the Frenchman.

Importance of injured duo

Casemiro’s absence and Sofyan Amrabat’s difficult start to life at United has meant Eriksen’s importance has increased throughout the campaign.

After the Luton game, Ten Hag was asked about the duo and he said, “At this moment with Rasmus, I can’t say anything about it because I don’t know.

“We do an assessment but have to wait for 24 hours to see the conclusion and if there is a problem. Christian slipped, but it is the same.”

United will be hoping their players can return injury-free from the international break while a few can rejoin training after their extended spell on the sidelines.