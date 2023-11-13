Saudi Arabia look to swoop in on Jadon Sancho in January transfer window

Saudi Arabia are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window.

Purchased for £73 million in 2021, Sancho has struggled to replicate his success in a Borussia Dortmund shirt since arriving at Old Trafford.

On September 3rd, the 23 year old’s Man United career went off the rails after he expressed outrage on social media against Erik ten Hag’s decision to omit him from the squad that faced Arsenal in the Premier League.

Having refused to apologise time and again for his actions, Sancho has been banned from accessing any first-team facilities, including the dining room.

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that Sancho has been removed from the first team WhatsApp group, where players receive key updates.

Recently, reports have pointed to Sancho leaving United in the January transfer window, with Juventus reportedly interested in signing him on loan.

🔴 News Jadon #Sancho: He‘s is planning a restart in the winter and intends to leave ManUtd. #MUFC ➡️ A move to another European country is more likely than staying in England

➡️ A transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic. #BVB Juventus Turin is interested… pic.twitter.com/OlbxBQ1487 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 24, 2023

The Sun later claimed that United have plans to offload all of Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial during the January transfer window.

While the likes of West Ham United have been mentioned as potential suitors for Sancho, Saudi Arabia could be primed to swoop in and snatch the player.

The Telegraph has linked Sancho with a move to Saudi Arabia, claiming that the Saudi Pro League is gearing up to make a major swoop on Premier League players during the January transfer window.

The outlet says that Sancho and Spurs player Richarlison have “emerge[d] as top targets with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min almost certainly unavailable.”

Although Saudi Arabia expressed an interest in signing Sancho during the summer, United refused to part ways with the 23 year old.

Now, circumstances have changed, as Sancho’s relationship with Ten Hag appears to have deteriorated beyond repair.

Should an offer be made for Sancho, United will do well to command a steep fee so that they too can have the ability to land some major signings in the new year should Ten Hag deem this necessary.