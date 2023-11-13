Saudis reveal hefty transfer fee they will be willing to fork out for Bruno Fernandes

Saudi Arabia have ramped up their efforts to lure Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United, with a report revealing the price that several Saudi clubs would be willing to pay to acquire the Portuguese playmaker.

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund had signalled their interest in Fernandes.

Journalist Rudy Galetti stated on X that the PIF had already begun taking “concrete steps” to set up a bid for Fernandes, with some of their representatives planning to make contact with the midfielder’s entourage to see if they would be open to negotiation.

🚨👀 PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. 📌 Bruno #Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some 🇸🇦 representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rzD4p3tzkd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 5, 2023

In addition to holding stakes in Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, the PIF led the majority takeover of Newcastle United a little over two years ago.

According to a report from Fichajes, several Saudi clubs would be willing to offer Man United as much as €100 million for Fernandes.

While this hefty transfer sum would do well to boost the club’s manoeuvrability in the transfer market, United have no intention of parting ways with their captain and key playmaker.

Fernandes is also believed to have no interest in leaving United given his impact at the club.

The United captain has played in every minute of his side’s Premier League campaign to date and remains the centrepiece of Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Furthermore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to complete a deal for a 25% stake in United, views Fernandes as a key component of United’s future.

With Ratcliffe expected to acquire control of United’s football operations, the British billionaire is reportedly looking to build the squad around Fernandes.

Given his impact at United since his arrival in 2020 and his emotional response after last week’s bitter 3-2 loss to F.C. Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League, Fernandes’ heart clearly remains at Old Trafford.