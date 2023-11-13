Sir Bobby Charlton to be laid to rest today in Manchester



One hundred and ninety nine goals in 606 appearances for Manchester United. 49 goals in 106 appearances for England. World Cup winner. European Cup winner. Survivor of the Munich air disaster.

Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record is all the more remarkable given the fact he played most of his matches in midfield. Two-footed with a thunderous shot, supreme passing range and incredible mental strength, his value in modern football would be unfathomable.

One of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen will be laid to rest today at Manchester cathedral.

Prior to the 2pm ceremony, Sir Bobby’s funeral cortege will pass by Old Trafford along Chester Road at around 1.30pm.

The club advises fans wishing to attend to “use the E2 car park and arrive at the East Stand forecourt from 13:00, with the funeral procession expected to pass in front of the Trinity Statue at 13:30.”

The Evening Standard reports that “the cortege will pass through a guard of honour comprising members of the club’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads and the statue before setting off for the cathedral via the A56, Trinity Way, Chapel Street and Victoria Bridge.”

Thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of Manchester to bid a last farewell to a legend who was a big part of the history that has made Manchester United one of the world’s most supported clubs.

The ceremony will be attended by 1,000 invited guests, including Sir Alex Ferguson, members of the 1968 European Cup winning team and members of the current team.

Russell Watson will sing “How great thou art” and other hymns will include Abide with Me and Jerusalem.

Former club chief executive David Gill will be among those speaking at the funeral. It will not be broadcast on TV.

The Charlton family have thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and have asked for donations to one of the following charities in lieu of flowers: the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation, The Children’s Adventure Farm Trust (CAFT), Alzheimer’s Society or Alzheimer’s UK.

The Peoples Person would like to wish Sir Bobby’s family and friends their deepest condolences but also we invite readers to spend 10 minutes watching the compilation video below to celebrate the life of a remarkable man. May he rest in peace.