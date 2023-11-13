Teden Mengi accidently walks into Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United secured a hard fought three points at the weekend, beating Luton Town by one goal to nil at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelöf’s second half strike won the game with the away side proving a tough nut to crack and United not quite hitting the heights expected of them once more.

However, despite another underpar showing, United have now won four of their last five games in the Premier League and are within striking distance of the top four.

The weekend fixture also saw the return of former United players, Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong to their old stomping ground.

As reported by The Daily Star, Mengi showed that old habits die hard with a humorous moment when he arrived at the stadium before the game.

The defender was spotted entering the home dressing room rather than the visiting side, as he looked in auto-pilot mode upon his return to the place he knows so well.

Mengi spent 14 years at United having emerged through the academy before securing a permanent move to newly promoted Luton this summer.

Despite ending on the losing side, the 21-year-old played well on his return to his boyhood club, looking calm and assured throughout the 90 minutes.

The young man is enjoying a fine run of form having featured in Luton’s last eight games and proving he can handle the pressures of Premier League football.

Unfortunately for Mengi, he didn’t feature in the Premier League for United with his two appearances for the club coming in the Europa League and the Champions League respectively.

United’s win ensures they will go into the latest international break on the back of three points but Erik ten Hag will want to see improvements quickly when his side return to action.

Once more, United were wasteful in attack and poor finishing meant that Luton were still in the game until the final whistle.

Ten Hag will also hope the break gives a few of his players the chance to shake off injuries with Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund both leaving the field early on Saturday.

United travel to in-form Everton when the Premier League returns on November 26.