Alejandro Garnacho dropped from Argentina squad for upcoming fixtures



Manchester United forward has been dropped from the Argentina squad for the upcoming round of fixtures during the international break.

Manager Lionel Scaloni announced his squad for the World Cup Qualifiers where his team are at the top of the table after four games.

However, in the upcoming round of fixtures, Argentina play arguably their toughest opponents so far, with games against Uruguay and Brazil on the horizon.

In Garnacho’s place, Scaloni has preferred experience, with the likes of Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel di Maria, Lucas Ocampos, and Giovanni Lo Celso selected.

It would undoubtedly come as a blow to the United youngster as he has become a crucial part of the starting XI for the first time in his career.

Garnacho has made the left-wing spot his own after Antony’s lack of form made Marcus Rashford shift to the right.

In the last three games, Garnacho has been United’s key attacking threat, regularly thrusting his team forward with his incisive runs and creativity.

While it is a setback for the Argentine, United could stand to benefit from it.

The 19-year-old has become a regular for his club team for the first time in his career and his style of play lends itself to being fouled and tackled regularly.

In such a scenario, United will be relieved to see a key player of theirs get nearly two weeks to rest and recuperate as Erik ten Hag seeks to continue good form in the league.

United play Everton next in the league in an away game. Garnacho is pretty much nailed on to start that game now that he will stay at United and get two weeks of rest.

For the player himself, it is hardly the end of the world as his age means he has his whole career ahead of him.

His main focus will be to impress United enough that by the time the squad for the 2026 World Cup is announced, and the current experienced individuals are on the wane, he is the first in line to put his hand up and get selected for the marquee tournament.

