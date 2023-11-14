Casemiro wants to stay and fight despite Saudi Arabian interest



After a dreadful start to the season, Manchester United seem to be slowly crawling back to form after securing their second successive 1-0 win at the weekend, against Premier League new boys Luton Town.

It has been a difficult second season for manager Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman having to not only deal with a mountain of injuries but also poor form of his big-name players.

Arguably two of last season’s biggest heroes — Marcus Rashford and Casemiro have both underwhelmed massively this campaign and the Brazilian is set to be out till the end of the year after picking up an injury during the game against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro’s difficult second season

The midfield solidity has suffered as a result of this with loan recruit Sofyan Amrabat failing to fill in the void left by the former Real Madrid superstar.

The Brazil international’s displays have largely been focussed on the attacking aspect of his game, with the defensive midfielder constantly leaving his post to try and join in the team’s attack.

This has allowed space for the opposition to counter with United letting in plenty of goals from cutbacks with the 31-year-old struggling to track runners.

His poor form has even led to rumours of an exit as early as January with plenty of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

But as per journalist Ben Jacobs, who told Givemesport, Casemiro is not going anywhere, at least this season. If at all a move transpires, it is most likely to happen next summer.

“With Saudi Arabia, we’re not going to see the same window in January as we did over the summer. A lot of the big names that the Saudi clubs will be looking for will be in the summer of 2024 rather than January, partly because the deal-makers want to wait and see how the league table pans out and partly because many of the quotas are full or close to full.

“Casemiro has been a name – like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, and Son Heung-min – on a list of possible targets for 2024.

Casemiro will not leave in January

“But the indication at this point is that he wouldn’t like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January.”

The five-time Champions League winner was a revelation when he arrived last summer, as he almost single-handedly dragged United back into the reckoning with superlative displays from the heart of the midfield.

He was strong in the tackle while his underrated passing skills also impressed everyone as he also chipped in with important goals in big games.

While he has improved his goals record this term, his legs seem to be giving way and that is a major concern for Ten Hag who even had a one-to-one discussion with the midfield general in a bid to understand his situation.

Casemiro is a global superstar who knows how to bounce back and it would be foolish to write him off so fast after the club spent so heavily on him last season. Fans are hoping he can rediscover his old form once he returns from injury.

