Chelsea star and former Manchester City player Cole Palmer grew up supporting Manchester United

Another weekend of Premier League action provided dramatic moments aplenty in the last round of fixtures before the latest international break.

Manchester United saw off Luton Town by a single Victor Lindelof goal to nil, ensuring Erik ten Hag’s enter the break having won four of their last five league outings.

Away from Old Trafford the best-of-the-rest action could be found at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea and Manchester City playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

In a see-saw game, in which both sides took the lead, Cole Palmer eventually ended the scoring in stoppage time with a nerveless penalty to win his new side a point against his former employers.

Palmer’s equalizer was reward for his excellent performance on the day, backing up his fine start to life in London.

As reported by The Sun, the attacker’s stand-out displays have caught the eye of fans up and down the country, leading to a delve into his footballing journey.

It didn’t take long for Palmer’s boyhood club to be uncovered and in a further blow to City, it transpired the 21-year-old grew up supporting neighbours United.

Photos of a young Palmer emerged, looking fresh faced in a red shirt, alongside quotes from the forward praising his hero and United legend, Wayne Rooney.

“What a player. When I was growing up I used to watch all the football and the one that sticks in my mind is Rooney – ever since I was a little kid he has been my footballing hero,” Palmer has said.

Supporting the club and growing up in Wythenshawe, the same area as United forward Marcus Rashford, it begs the questions as to why Old Trafford scouts were not able to lure the player away from the blue half of Manchester at an early age.

Palmer has since joined Chelsea in a £40 million summer transfer after impressing in his fleeting appearances under Pep Guardiola, at City.

The early signs looks to point at money well spent, with the Manchester lad settling in quickly at his new home, establishing himself as a key man in Mauricio Pochettino’s stacked squad.

Fate seems to have a habit of playing a role in the world of football and with many years left at the top level, it may be the case Palmer is pulling on red shirt once again, before the end of his career.