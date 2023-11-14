David de Gea: Excitement building around 2nd Spanish division club about possible investment from ex-Man United star



Excitement is reportedly building within Spanish second-division side Club Deportivo Eldense about a possible investment from former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea left United during the summer after Erik ten Hag deemed it necessary to sign another goalkeeper whose skillset suited his style of play better.

Andre Onana was brought in to replace De Gea after a 12-year stint at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard, who is currently a free agent has been unable to find another club willing to add him to their ranks.

An earlier report covered by The Peoples Person refuted suggestions that De Gea was closing in on a move to La Liga giants Real Betis.

According to Marca, there is a chance the former United shot-stopper could drop down a level to extend his career.

He apparently met with bosses of Club Deportivo Eldense – a club that currently sits in 11th position in Segunda Division. It’s thought that De Gea was present to find out more about Eldense’s vision and their plans for the future.

However, it’s also entirely possible that the 33-year-old was in Alicante to discuss potential ownership in Eldense that would make him a minority owner.

This is backed by Fichajes who relay, “A recent highlight was the visit of the Madrid goalkeeper, David De Gea, to Pascual Pérez in Elda. The meeting focused on learning about the current situation of Eldense and discussing the future options of the Barça club.”

“De Gea’s visit, so far, appears to be just a personal interest in learning more about Club Deportivo Eldense through its owner and president.”

“However, speculation about a possible investment by De Gea in the club is not ruled out, which could mark an exciting chapter in Eldense’s history.”

The club’s current custodian, Pascual Perez recently made it clear that he is intent on handing over the reins at Estadi nou Pepico Amat.

Perez made a commitment to ensure that Eldense is put in the hands of a caring and thoughtful owner who would put the side’s objectives and interests above all else.

Eldense have won incredible back-to-back promotions in each of the past two seasons, and are currently enjoying life in Spain’s second tier.

