Erik ten Hag remains a big fan of Antony and will block any transfer away

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag do not appear ready to give up on much-maligned winger Antony despite the cacophony around him.

There have been a plethora of rumours surrounding the 23 year-old Brazilian’s future since the start of the season.

The winger has faced a lot of controversy in this campaign due to his ongoing legal problems involving his ex-partner and various other women.

This recently saw the Brazilian be questioned for five hours by the police about the allegations against him. Antony’s season has also been a disaster up to this point due to his continued poor form. The attacker has played 12 games so far and failed to contribute a goal or assist. Many fans feels he is on the verge of blowing his chance at making it at a top European club.

This is in stark contrast to his start to life as a Red Devil where he scored three goals in his first three Premier League games back in the autumn of 2022. The winger broke a record to become the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games in a row. How different the picture now looks.

Antony has also faced the wrath of a myriad of pundits. The Peoples Person reported that Andy Cole was one of the latest former players to call out Antony’s style and labelled him “frustrating”. Jermaine Jenas, the ex-Newcastle midfielder turned pundit also called his performance against Fulham, “pathetic”.

However, luckily for Antony, the most important person for him to convince is still apparently very much in favour of the ex-Ajax winger according to Football Insider.

The Dutch coach is still “a huge fan” of the winger and is not yet ready to give up on him less than 18 months after spending an eye-watering £85 million to wrestle him away from his former club.

Ten Hag has regularly been full of praise for Antony, stating back in April, “with Antony in the team, teams are winning”. Whilst the Brazil international did have a comparatively more successful first season, things will need to change quick to convince fans.

It is easy to forget that Antony won four goal of the month awards last season and scored the winning goal against Barcelona in the Europa League victory, one of Old Trafford’s most enjoyable European nights in a long time.

While his starting spot seems to have been lost to fellow South American, Alejandro Garnacho, the ongoing Jadon Sancho issue and lack of experienced wingers at the club is likely to give Antony an avenue back into the team at some point.

The Brazilian has a lot of work to do to convince fans and pundits but as long as he retains the backing of his coach, he will fancy his chances to keep his United career afloat.