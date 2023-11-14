Fabrizio Romano: Juventus have asked for information about possible January move for Jadon Sancho



Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Juventus have reached out to Manchester United to express their interest in possibly making a move for Jadon Sancho in January.

Sancho was banned from accessing all first-team areas and facilities by Erik ten Hag.

This is after the English winger took to social media on September 3 to accuse his manager of lying following his omission from the matchday squad that travelled to London to face Arsenal.

Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was excluded due to poor performances in training.

Almost immediately, the former Borussia Dortmund hit back and said he was being made a scapegoat and there were other reasons for being left out of the team.

Since then, it has been relayed that Sancho has repeatedly refused to issue an apology to Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

All signs point to the fact that the player’s relationship with his manager is almost at a point of no return and a January exit is looking increasingly likely.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Saudi Arabia are keen on swooping in for Sancho when the winter transfer window opens.

Alongside the Gulf state, it’s understood that Juventus are also keen on landing Sancho and giving him a career lifeline away from United.

Romano has given an update on Juventus’ pursuit of Sancho.

According to the transfer expert, “Understand Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days.”

“He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by Manchester United.”

“No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids.”

Sancho’s current contract with United is set to expire in the summer of 2026. There is an option to extend his terms by an additional year.

