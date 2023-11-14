Fabrizio Romano: Man United sent scouts to watch Benfica’s Joao Neves vs. Sporting Lisbon



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United sent scouts to closely monitor promising Benfica midfielder Joao Neves during his side’s clash against Sporting Lisbon.

Benfica completed a sensational comeback as they came back from a goal down to beat Ruben Amorim’s men.

Sporting Lisbon took the lead just before the break and looked destined to win the crucial game.

However, an outstanding Neves goal from inside the box in the 94th minute restored parity for Benfica. Roger Schmidt’s side then found the winner in the 97th minute courtesy of Casper Tengstedt to secure all three points.

United have been strongly linked to Neves, who has been reportedly earmarked as one of the club’s priority midfield targets in the summer.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the Red Devils are not the only outfit pursuing the Portugal international.

Manchester City, Juventus and Chelsea are also keen on landing his services.

However, it seems that United are pushing the hardest to land the highly-rated 19-year-old.

According to Romano, the 20-time English champions sent representatives to scout the player. No doubt they would have been impressed by his dominant display vs. Sporting Lisbon.

As per Romano, “Manchester United sent their scouts to follow Joao Neves in the game against Sporting. They [United] want to keep an eye on the boy and his progress…and how his development is going.”

“United know him well. Once again, they sent their people to keep an eye on Neves, so let’s see what happens there.”

“But for sure, he is a player to watch for the future because many clubs are keeping an eye on him. For Benfica, he’s a really important player.”

The Italian journalist further stated, “It will depend on the ownership, the manager and the sporting director who might come in the next few weeks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe incoming. There are many changes at Man United but the scouting department is keeping a close eye on Joao Neves.”

